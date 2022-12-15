Justin Fields returns for full practice Thursday

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was back to work on Thursday.

Fields did not practice with the team on Wednesday because of an illness, but he was back on the field as the team continued preparing to face the Eagles on Sunday. Fields was listed as a full participant, so he’s on track to play as long as he continues to feel well over the next few days.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool might not be on hand to catch any of Fields’ passes, however. Claypool missed a second days of practice with a knee injury.

Running back David Montgomery (illness) and tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) did not practice. Tackle Larry Borom (knee) moved from out of practice to limited participation.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (back), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), and cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle) were all full participants for the second straight day.