Marquise Brown missed Thursday practice with an illness

The Cardinals added one of their key offensive players to Thursday’s injury report.

Receiver Marquise Brown missed the session due to an illness.

He wasn’t the only player who was added to the injury report, as cornerback Antonio Hamilton did not participate in the session with a back injury.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (back) and defensive lineman Zach Allen (hand) each missed a second consecutive practice.

Quarterback Colt McCoy — the team’s starter now that Kyler Murray is out with a torn ACL — was limited for the second day in a row with a neck injury.

Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (chest), offensive lineman Lecitus Smith (ankle), safety Charles Washington (chest), and cornerback Marco Wilson (neck) were also limited.