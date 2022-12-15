Micah Parsons did not intend to start a “shit storm” but concedes “I’m sure they hate me” in Philadelphia

Getty Images

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons intended his comments on The VonCast as a tip of the helmet to the Eagles defense. Instead, they came off as a shot at Jalen Hurts‘ MVP candidacy.

Two days later, though, Parsons didn’t take anything back.

“You’ve got to stand on everything you say just as a man,” Parsons said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “Obviously, they small clipped it and took one line of what was rally talked about. No pun intended or no disrespect to Hurts. I think he’s doing great this year. But you know me. I’m a defensive guy, and I said the Eagles defense is the team to watch. They have hell of a [lot of] players over there, making plays all year, from a defensive aspect, I know how offensive guys get all the credit, so I just want to stick up for the defensive guys.

“The conversation was most valuable player. Is it just quarterback? . . . That’s what the conversation was about. That’s where I stand on it.”

The second-year defender created another controversy during his interview with Bills pass rusher Von Miller, who tried to help Parsons wiggle his way out of war of words with the Eagles. But Parsons doubled down, explaining, “I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.”

Needless to say, it didn’t go over well in Philadelphia.

“I’m sure they hate me,” Parsons said.

Parsons has never shied away from expressing his opinion, no matter how controversial. He got into hot water last week with his Twitter comments following WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from Russian captivity. Parsons later apologized.

He is not apologizing for questioning whether it’s the Eagles’ system and their personnel — not Hurts’ play — that has led to the league’s best record. Parsons, though, insists he did not intend to be disrespectful toward Hurts, a favorite for the MVP award.

“I was just having a good conversation with Von, a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it’s a shit storm,” Parsons said. “You see how that goes. We were just talking football. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts or any other player in any way. I’m just talking football. If football is a hurtful conversation, then what are we playing for? I think the job is more hurtful than the conversation, you know. If we can’t opinions. . . I mean, you guys get to talk shit all day. Why can’t we talk a little chatter? I don’t understand what’s so hurtful when we talk about each other. We’re the players. We play every day. So, I think people should have opinions.”

The Eagles and Cowboys play again Christmas Eve. Philadelphia won the first meeting 26-17 in Week 6 when Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was out injured, and the Eagles have a two-game lead in the division.