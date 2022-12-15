Myles Garrett calls Tyler Huntley “athletically one of the top guys in the league”

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 15, 2022, 4:37 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
Getty Images

The Browns got the good luck of avoiding Lamar Jackson in Saturday’s game against the Ravens, but Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett says Baltimore’s backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, is no slouch.

Garrett remembers last year’s Ravens-Browns game when Huntley played most of the game in place of an injured Jackson, and Garrett said Huntley’s running ability makes him dangerous.

God damn, he’s fast. It felt like you were trying to chase down a chicken doused in honey. This guy is athletically one of the top guys in the league,” Garrett said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Still, Garrett also remembers that in last year’s game, he strip-sacked Huntley, picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown.

“I see a little bit of opportunity,” Garrett said. “He’s given us one. The mindset is always to go get another one. Why not?”

Baltimore needs Huntley to make those athletic plays, and to stay away from Garrett.

2 responses to “Myles Garrett calls Tyler Huntley “athletically one of the top guys in the league”

  1. After years of watching Baker Mayfield blow games I bet he does admire Huntley ability to be a professional QB.

  2. If we could get a couple #1’s back, I’d seriously consider getting this guy out. I know he is a popular player with a lot of talent but I just think he is a “me” guy who wants to be a celebrity first and a ball player 3rd or 4th

