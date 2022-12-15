Myles Garrett calls Tyler Huntley “athletically one of the top guys in the league”

Getty Images

The Browns got the good luck of avoiding Lamar Jackson in Saturday’s game against the Ravens, but Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett says Baltimore’s backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, is no slouch.

Garrett remembers last year’s Ravens-Browns game when Huntley played most of the game in place of an injured Jackson, and Garrett said Huntley’s running ability makes him dangerous.

“God damn, he’s fast. It felt like you were trying to chase down a chicken doused in honey. This guy is athletically one of the top guys in the league,” Garrett said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Still, Garrett also remembers that in last year’s game, he strip-sacked Huntley, picked up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown.

“I see a little bit of opportunity,” Garrett said. “He’s given us one. The mindset is always to go get another one. Why not?”

Baltimore needs Huntley to make those athletic plays, and to stay away from Garrett.