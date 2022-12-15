Ola Adeniyi didn’t pass Steelers physical, is now a free agent

Getty Images

Linebacker Ola Adeniyi will not be returning to the Steelers after all.

Word this week was that Adeniyi would be joining the AFC North team after being released by the Titans, but the move was never made official. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that is because Adeniyi did not pass a physical after being claimed on waivers.

As a result, Adeniyi is now a free agent and able to sign with an team that doesn’t have reservations about his physical condition.

Adeniyi played 32 games for the Steelers between 2018 and 2020 before moving on to the Titans. He had 25 tackles and three forced fumbles with Pittsburgh and 24 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 19 games for Tennessee.