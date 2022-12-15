On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty-four

Anthony Zych

I don’t know where he came from. I don’t know how he made his move so quickly. It happened with far greater force and determination than when he’d managed to jam a paw into my crotch the day before.

He was an animal, driven by instincts that overcame whatever commands we’d somehow managed to get him to obey. And one thing we’d never been able to teach him to do was to not take full advantage of any opportunity to snarf any and all people food that made its way within the radius of a lunge, snatch, and escape.

While Linda breaded the fish and I hugged Macy, Buster sensed an opening. Swooping and leaping and corralling with his long, narrow snout. He got just enough of the mass protruding over the top of the pan to pull the entire thing from the edge of the stove and onto the ground.

Macy shrieked. Linda yelled. I stood there, dumbfounded, as Buster gnawed on the top of the chunk of slowly-cooked ham until it crashed to the tile. I pushed Macy away from the splash of still-scalding juices from the bottom of the pan.

I grabbed the dog. He locked his teeth onto the top of the ham, which was now fully on the floor. I heard Linda rattling off a stream of swear-jar-worthy phrases as I clamped my bare hands onto the slab of the main course for our Christmas Day meal and engaged in an impromptu porcine tug-of-war that the canine was determined to win. I shouted over and over again–“Buster! No!”—until he ripped off a chunk and sprinted away with it.

I should have told Macy to let him go. I was more concerned about taking care of the rest of the mess. About scooping up the ham and putting it back in the pan and acting like it was no big deal. Like I’d salvaged it. Minus the piece with which Buster had absconded.

Linda continued to emit a chain of mostly PG-13 expletives as I tried to piece it all together. Macy, meanwhile, chased Buster out of the kitchen and into the family room. Just as I repositioned most of the ham and the pan onto the stove, I heard the crash.

He’d scurried behind the tree, growling and snarling and refusing to surrender the section of ham that Macy should have just let him keep. Whether it was Buster or Macy, one of them had snapped the fishing line. And down came the tree.

I slipped and slid on the hot wetness from the pan, trying to get to the next room to confirm what the sound had suggested. I could hear both Linda complaining and Macy crying when I first saw the tree, dark and flat with the bulb sticking up from the mouth of the steel tub. The wildebeests stampeded up the stairs at the ruckus. The cacophony grew and grew until I heard myself shouting.

“Everybody stop! Right now! Stop!”

Silence descended on the room, but for the noises coming from Buster, who was cowered in the corner, chewing on the Christmas ham he’d snatched from right under my nose. Macy’s tears had become a muted sniveling, a reaction either to what had happened or my response to all of it. The boys stood there, taking it all in.

Linda emerged from the kitchen.

“That damn dog,” she said.

“It’s not the dog’s fault,” I said. “The dog did what dog’s do.”

“Then it’s your fault,” she said. “Christmas dinner is ruined. And it’s all your fault.”

“He didn’t get much of it. We can still eat the rest.”

“I’m sure I’m going to serve that tomorrow,” Linda said. “Funny story about the ham. The missing piece is from where the dog ripped it away with his mouth. Bon appetit.’”

“What am I supposed to do, Linda?”

“You can take him to the pound.”

“No!” Macy said. “It’sth not Busthter’s fault! Daddy sthaid stho!”

“Mommy doesn’t mean that,” I said to Macy. I turned to Linda. “Tell her you don’t mean that.”

Linda stormed out of the room. The boys were still standing there, watching it all.

“What are you two looking at?” I said, regretting my tone immediately.

“I told you it was gonna fall,” Mark said.

Joseph said nothing.

I went to the garage, yanking the door open and turning on the lights. I scanned the area until I saw a leash. I grabbed it and returned.

“Don’t take him to the pound!” Macy screamed. “Don’t take Busthter away!”

“I’m not,” I said to her. “I’m taking him for a walk. I need some air. Buster does, too. If he throws up, I’d rather him do it outside.”

“Mommy!” Macy yelled. “Daddy’s taking Busthter to the pound! Tell him not to do it!”

“Macy!” I said, much more loudly than I should have. “I told you I’m not taking him to the pound. I’m taking him for a walk. I need some air.”

“Can I come, too?” she said, snivels re-escalating toward another full-blown meltdown. “Can I make sure you don’t take Busthter to the pound?”

“Macy,” Linda declared from the kitchen, in her front-of-classroom voice. “Your father isn’t taking Buster to the pound. Let him go. You have to let him go.”

There was something about the way she said the last sentence that made me wonder whether Linda would soon be having a very different conversation about letting Daddy go. I had a vision for an instant of a crappy one-bedroom apartment in which I’d be living alone, maybe by the middle of January.

I rushed toward Buster, who continued his wild-eyed chomping on the mostly-done ham. I jerked his collar, attached the leash, and yanked him away from the corner. I cranked the knob, swung the door open, led him out of the house.

As I exited, I caught a glimpse of the cat. He was once again perched on the couch, watching it all in the calm and serene way he watched everything. Like he knew exactly what had happened. Like he knew that it was going to happen before it did. Like he also knew precisely what would happen next.

I didn’t grab a coat. I regretted it not long after leaving the house. Though it wasn’t sub-freezing, a sweatshirt and jeans weren’t nearly enough to stay comfortable with the outdoor air in the upper thirties. Even with the extra layer or two of flesh I planned to start shedding after the holidays.

But, hey, at least I had my slippers on.

Buster hurried to finish off the chunk of ham he’d wrested from the rest of it, fighting against the leash so that he could chew and swallow, chew and swallow. Eventually, he realized we were taking a walk. He slipped into his half-prance, half-strut mode, seemingly anxious to see and be seen, even if there was no one to be seen or to do the seeing.

The homes in our development, a long oval of houses that connected to the main road that cut through this specific part of town, radiated with the season. Christmas lights of various colors and shapes adorned bushes and doorways and gutters and downspouts. It was quiet, calm. No one was coming or going. The asphalt loop lacked a sidewalk or trees.

Buster usually watered the fire hydrant three doors down from our house. Consistent placement of his spray in the same spot over and over again had caused the paint to erode at his usual point of impact.

After Buster had finished, we kept going. I wasn’t sure how long to stay away. I wished it was closer to midnight. Maybe I could have avoided going to church. Maybe I wouldn’t go anyway. Maybe Linda wouldn’t want me to.

She would, I knew. She’d already said we owed it to the kids. No matter what happened after that Christmas, she didn’t want it to be, among other things, the year their father didn’t accompany the family to mass. I sighed at the realization that I’d have to sit there for more than an hour, listening to things I’d heard many times before.

How many times can you absorb the same readings, prayers, homilies? I wanted something to challenge me spiritually. Maybe the concept of organized religion worked better when the average human life ended well before turning seventy. After a certain number of times hearing the same stories over and over, there’s no real reason to hear them again.

I was relieved Buster hadn’t yet thrown up the ham. I realized I hadn’t thrown up in more than a day. I wondered if, later that night, I’d once again be visited by the Ghost of Christmas Vomit.

I glanced up ahead. Someone was on the road, walking along the other side of it. Coming my way. The movements were familiar. The shape became recognizable. I looked behind him for the Chevy as I heard him start to speak.

“Are you walking that dog or is that dog walking you?”

“A little of both,” I said to the old man.

“Where’s your coat?”

“I made a quick exit.”

“So what happened? Did you spill something? Burn something? Did the dog tear something up?”

“Well, Buster here got a mouthful of ham,” I said, “and then he knocked down the tree.”

“Dogs being dogs. That’s why we never had one.”

“I didn’t have one growing up, either.”

“That’s what I just said.”

“What did you say?” I asked.

“I said we never had one.”

“Right. And I said I didn’t have one, either.”

“That’s what I said.”

“You said what?” I said.

“We never had one.”

“I didn’t, either.”

“That’s. What. I. Said.”

“So you didn’t have a dog or I didn’t have a dog?”

“Exactly.”

“Exactly what?” I said.

“We never had one.”

I shook my head. I laughed.

“I suppose you don’t want this one?”

“We wouldn’t be able to take him back with us.”

“Back where?”

“Back home. I keep telling you, we’re on our way home.”

“I’ve seen you like ten different times in three days. You’ve said you’re on your way home, over and over again. Why aren’t you there by now?”

“Maybe we are.”

“That makes no sense.”

“Maybe it doesn’t.”

“Where’s your car? Where’s your wife?”

He pointed randomly behind his coat.

“Back there. I ran out of gas.”

“Where are you going?”

He dropped his chin and looked over his glasses at me.

“I mean where are you going right now?” I clarified.

“I was going to ask you to get us some gas. I don’t have a can. Maybe you do? You can’t say you’re too busy to help this time. You’re not going anywhere. You’re not doing anything.”

“You’ve got me on that one,” I said. “Besides, Macy wouldn’t be happy with me if I didn’t help her two new favorite people. Come with me. I think I’ve got a can. We’ll fill it up and get it in your tank. That’ll be enough to get you to a station. There’s one close by.”

I turned back toward the house. I noticed Buster hadn’t reacted to the old man at all. Not a bark or a sniff or anything. Maybe the ham wasn’t agreeing with him, after all. We started walking, the old man, Buster, and me.

“How long have you lived here?” I asked.

“Lived where?”

“Here. In town.”

“We don’t live in town.”

“So you drive in on Sundays?”

“Drive in for what?”

“For church,” I said.

“Church? Oh, we haven’t been to church in a long time.”

“But my boys said they’ve seen you in church. You and your wife.”

“Unless she’s found herself another man as handsome as me, that wasn’t us. Of course, if she does have another man, I figure the last place they’d carry on is in church.”

I stopped walking. I turned toward the man, faced him. I wasn’t angry. But I was getting a little frustrated. I felt like he’d been toying with me, with all of us, from the instant I first saw him standing behind the trunk of his car on the shoulder of Route 32.

“Sir,” I said, “exactly who are you?”

He smiled at me.

“You still don’t know, do you?”

“How would I know?”

“I think you do. I think you’re afraid to admit it.”

“Why would I be afraid to admit it?”

He gave a flimsy little shrug.

“You know why.”

“Why are you here?”

“You’ll find out later,” he said. “She’ll explain it to you. I’d get it all twisted up.”

“What’s to explain?”

“Don’t try to pry it out of me. She’ll be upset with me. She wants to do it.”

“When is this supposed to happen?”

“When it’s supposed to happen.”

I looked at him more carefully.

“Do me a favor,” I said.

“I think I need to know what it is first.”

“It’s not much,” I said. “Take off your glasses.”

He pulled the broad frames with the thick lenses away with a shaky left hand. He began blinking through the cold air. I studied his face. I tried to peel back the years. Ten of them. Fifteen. Twenty.

“This isn’t possible,” I said.

“All things are possible,” he replied. He put his glasses back on. “You’ve got to be getting cold.”

I nodded, I turned. We started walking again, toward the house. My brain rumbled with thoughts. It was refusing to process what was happening. I finally thought of another question to ask, of the right words to use. I jerked my head around.

He was gone.

I spun my body, searching with my eyes along the asphalt for any sign of him, standing or walking or on the ground. Once again, he’d managed to vanish.

“I really do have a brain tumor,” I said. Buster barked when I finished, and we continued making our way back to the house.

As we reached our driveway, I saw a small car. It came around the corner at the far end of the development. It slowed down and started up again. I could see things flying toward porches and doors. The Christmas morning newspaper, delivered much earlier than usual, news locked in place for a world that slowed to a standstill, if only on one day of the year.

The car delivered a paper to nearly every house, each one wrapped in a transparent blue plastic sleeve chucked in the general direction of its destination from the open windows on either side of the front seat.

I squinted as the car got closer to me. I noticed a spoiler on the back end of it. The car stopped. I heard a voice.

“You want your paper, Mister?”

I stepped toward the car, put my hand on the spot where the window had slid into the door on the passenger’s side. I squeezed. Metal on one side, plastic on the other. It was real, or at least it felt that way.

He handed me a newspaper, like the others tucked in the same blue bag. His arm was thin. His face was narrow. His mustache was ratty. He had a lightning bolt piercing above his eyebrow.

“Merry Christmas,” I said to him.

He let go of the paper. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t react to me at all.

As he drove away, I saw the crack in his spoiler.

