On Our Way Home is hitting the homestretch

Anthony Zych

I’m aware that this is a football-focused operation. You’re aware, by now, that over the past couple of years I’ve spent my spare time screwing around with fiction.

And, if you’re not aware, 24 chapters of a Christmas story I hunt-and-pecked into existence last December are now available.

I’m posting the chapters one per day, mostly. I may accelerate things a bit; some have said they’ll wait to start reading until it’s all posted, in order to not have to wait until the next day for the next chapter. It’s probably best to read it when this Christmas Spirit thing is in full bloom, usually from like December 20 through December 27, or so.

Whenever you choose to peruse, it’s easy to find. The landing page with all chapters can be found here. Alternatively, you can scroll through all chapters in one place right here. (Remember to click “next” after Chapter 15.)

Again, it’s all free. I’ve written six of these things, going on seven, and I reached a point last month where I decided to forget (for now) about the business side of the entire publishing industry and put it all out there, for anyone to read.

So read it, if you want. Don’t read it, if you don’t want. If you like it, let me know. If you don’t like it, let me know. If you see a typo, let me know. If you have a question about the story or if you think you see a hole in the plot, let me know. If you ultimately don’t give a crap, let me know.

Then again, taking the time to tell me you don’t give a crap means that you sort of do.

So, thank you for giving a crap. And Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and anyone about whom you genuinely give a crap.