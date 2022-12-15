Owners approve short-term, long-term lease arrangements for Bills

Getty Images

The Bills will remain in Buffalo for a long, long time.

Eventually, they’ll sign a 30-year lease at the to-be-constructed stadium. For now, they’ll play on a year-to-year basis at their current venue.

Via Tim O’Shei of the Buffalo News, owners voted on Wednesday to approve both leases.

The new stadium is expected to open in 2026. That means the Bills will spend three more years in their current location. Then, they’ll have a commitment through 2055.

The Bills and the local authorities have repeatedly extended the deadline for finalizing a stadium construction agreement. Per the report, a final deal is expected soon.

The long-term lease reportedly will include a non-relocation clause that requires the team to repay the full amount of the public contribution and finance the demolition of the stadium if the Bills move within the first 14 years. After that, the penalty gradually drops to zero.