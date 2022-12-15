Patrick Mahomes: Getting Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney back adds another dimension

Getty Images

The Chiefs may be getting a boost of speed for their offense this week in two players returning from injury.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has been ramping up his reps in practice, though he was still limited for Wednesday’s practice. And Mecole Hardman (abdominal) was designated to return from IR and began his 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

Kansas City could have one or both players back to take on the one-win Texans in Houston this weekend, which would benefit quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I think getting Mecole and KT back will just add another dimension,” Mahomes said in his Wednesday press conference. “I mean, obviously they can do the jet sweeps and stuff like that but just adding that speed to the field it makes teams have to honor it. Obviously, Marquez [Valdes-Scantling] has done a great job of filling that role and so has Skyy [Moore] but just to continue to add speed — to any offense — that those two guys have, I think it’ll open up everybody else because you have to really account for those two guys on every play.”

Toney has accounted for 102 yards on eight touches for the Chiefs with one touchdown in three games since being acquired from the Giants.

Hardman has 25 catches for 297 yards with four touchdowns, plus four carries for 31 yards with two rushing TDs.