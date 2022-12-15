PFT’s Week 15 2022 NFL picks

Getty Images

Time is running out for MDS.

My 11-game lead was maintained last week, when we split on a pair of disagreements. We both went 7-6.

For the year. I’m 134-72-1. MDS is 123-83-1.

We disagree on three games this week. For all sixteen Week 15 selections, scroll away.

49ers (-3) at Seahawks

MDS’s take: The 49ers can clinch the NFC West with a win on Thursday night, and I think they’re going to do it, with Brock Purdy showing he’s far from irrelevant.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 24, Seahawks 17.

Florio’s take: The Seahawks can’t stop the run. The 49ers have an unstoppable running game. It probably won’t be this close.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 20.

Colts (+4) at Vikings

MDS’s take: The Vikings aren’t as good as their 10-3 record suggests, but they are good enough that they shouldn’t have too much trouble with the Colts.

MDS’s pick: Vikings 28, Colts 14.

Florio’s take: It’s T-shirt and hat time for the Vikings. It’s “make plans for 2023” time for the Colts.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 30, Colts 17.

Ravens (+3) at Browns

MDS’s take: With Lamar Jackson, I’d pick the Ravens. With a completely healthy Tyler Huntley, I’d still pick the Ravens. With Huntley’s status in question and the Ravens possibly turning to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown? I think I have to pick the Browns.

MDS’s pick: Browns 17, Ravens 16.

Florio’s take: Deshaun Watson is too rusty to solve Baltimore’s defense.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 20, Browns 14.

Dolphins (+7.5) at Bills

MDS’s take: The Bills are the best team in the AFC, and they’re going to take a big step toward the No. 1 seed on Saturday night.

MDS’s pick: Bills 31, Dolphins 20.

Florio’s take: The Dolphins have adopted a full-blown “serenity now!” approach to the elements awaiting them on Saturday night.

Florio’s pick: Bills 34, Dolphins 21.

Eagles (-9) at Bears

MDS’s take: Jalen Hurts is going to run wild against a bad Bears defense. Justin Fields will have a few highlight-reel plays of his own, but not enough to keep this game close.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 31, Bears 17.

Florio’s take: The Bears are good enough to keep it close. But that ‘s about it.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 28, Bears 24.

Falcons (+4) at Saints

MDS’s take: Desmond Ridder‘s first career start is about the only thing that makes this game interesting. I think he’s going to struggle in a low-scoring Saints win.

MDS’s pick: Saints 14, Falcons 13.

Florio’s take: Desmond Ridder may end up being great. It still won’t be easy for him to win his first career start in the Superdome.

Florio’s pick: Saints 20, Falcons 17.

Lions (even) at Jets

MDS’s take: This may be the best game of the day on Sunday, with both teams fighting hard for wild card berths. I think the Lions will take this and continue to inch up the NFC standings.

MDS’s pick: Lions 24, Jets 21.

Florio’s take: The Lions return to MetLife Stadium. The Jets are a cut above the Giants, and the Jets know they need this one, badly.

Florio’s pick: Jets 27, Lions 20.

Steelers (+2.5) at Panthers

MDS’s take: Don’t look now, but the Panthers are contenders in the NFC South. They’ll keep it going with a win over the Steelers.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 20, Steelers 13.

Florio’s take: Carolina has a real shot at the NFC South title. But the Steelers are still trying to avoid Mike Tomlin’s first losing season ever. They should be able to stave it off for a week.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 17, Panthers 13.

Cowboys (-4) at Jaguars

MDS’s take: The Cowboys sleepwalked their way through a win over the Texans, but I think they’ll be back to their dominant ways against the Jaguars.

MDS’s pick: Cowboys 31, Jaguars 17.

Florio’s take: Jacksonville remains consistently inconsistent. The Cowboys should be more focused after avoiding a disaster against the Texans.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 27, Jaguars 21.

Chiefs (-14) at Texans

MDS’s take: The Texans managed to keep it close in their loss to the Cowboys, but I think they’ll be back to their terrible ways against the Chiefs.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 40, Texans 17.

Florio’s take: The Texans emptied the tank last week in Dallas. This week, a focused and driven Chiefs team will take full advantage.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 41, Texans 24.

Cardinals (+3) at Broncos

MDS’s take: Two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL meet in a meaningless game. I’ll pick the Broncos in what figures to be an ugly game.

MDS’s pick: Broncos 13, Cardinals 12.

Florio’s take: Short week, deflating loss, front office upheaval. The Broncos get a much-needed win over the Cardinals, even if it’s too late to save coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 21, Cardinals 13.

Patriots (even) at Raiders

MDS’s take: The Patriots are still competing for the AFC wild card, and they’ll take care of business against Josh McDaniels and the Raiders.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 24, Raiders 17.

Florio’s take: The Patriots keep making a late-season push for the playoffs, with Bill Belichick finally avenging his loss to Josh McDaniels from 2010.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Raiders 23.

Titans (+3) at Chargers

MDS’s take: The Titans are probably going to win the AFC South, but that says more about the division than it says about them. The Chargers should beat the Titans handily.

MDS’s pick: Chargers 28, Titans 21.

Florio’s take: The Chargers are finding their footing, and the Titans have fallen and can’t get up.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 30, Titans 24.

Bengals (-3.5) at Buccaneers

MDS’s take: The Buccaneers are still probably going to win the NFC South, but they sure aren’t looking like a playoff team. The Bengals are poised to win the AFC North.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 28, Buccaneers 17.

Florio’s take: The Buccaneers are starting to sense that they’re not good enough to make it to the Super Bowl. So why bother making it to the playoffs?

Florio’s pick: Bengals 27, Buccaneers 16.

Giants (+4.5) at Commanders

MDS’s take: The winner of this game is in great shape in the NFC wild card race. The loser is not. I think the Commanders are going to get a big win and the Giants are trending toward missing the playoffs.

MDS’s pick: Commanders 27, Giants 17.

Florio’s take: The Commanders could be very dangerous if they get to the playoffs. The Giants are in very real danger of not getting to the playoffs.

Florio’s pick: Commanders 24, Giants 17.

Rams (+7) at Packers

MDS’s take: Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is one of the few things making this game interesting, but I don’t think he’s going to repeat his impressive performance from last Thursday. This time the Rams are going to struggle and the Packers are going to cruise to an easy win.

MDS’s pick: Packers 28, Rams 13.

Florio’s take: Baker Mayfield will have enough magic to keep it close, but not to close it out. Not against a Packers team that still has designs on making it to the playoffs.

Florio’s pick: Packers 28, Rams 27.