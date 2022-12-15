Rams brace for cold night at Lambeau Field

Getty Images

With all the talk about the Dolphins making a trip to Buffalo in the snow, another warm-weather team’s visit to a chilly climate has been overlooked.

On Monday in Green Bay, the Rams face the Packers. The temperature is expected to be in the teens at kickoff.

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked on Thursday about potential preparations for the elements.

“If you got an answer for that, I’d love it,” McVay told reporters, joking that the team would practice at a hockey rink. “No, it’s a different deal, nothing that you can really prepare for. It wasn’t going to be as cold as what it’s expected to be when we played there in the divisional round a couple years ago, so stay warm and then when you’re out there, hopefully the adrenaline kicks in.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield played at Lambeau Field last Christmas. He expects it to be colder this time around.

“Wind-chill wise this will probably be the coldest one,” Mayfield told reporters. “I’ve played in a couple games that are pretty cold, maybe snow, a little bit rainy, or windy. But temperature wise, I think this will be the coldest one for me.”

How does Mayfield prepare for the cold?

“Just mentally just accepting the fact that everybody’s got to deal with it,” Mayfield said. “So I think when it comes to cold weather, there’s different preparation, different things you can wear. So we’re going to explore all those things just to eliminate it as much as you can. When it comes down to it, like I said, everybody has to deal with it. I might have to go with a ski mask or something to keep myself warm, so we’ll see.”

Linebacker Bobby Wagner‘s attire won’t include protection for his arms.

“No sleeves, man,” Wagner told reporters. “No sleeves. I have a little warm shirt on though, a little heated thing. But outside of that, no sleeves.”

How about going shirtless in warmups?

“I am not,” Wagner said. “I’m not that dumb. There are limits, you can’t push it.”

Again, it comes down to mindset.

“I think a lot of it is just mental,” Wagner said. “It’s cold out there, hot out there, it really doesn’t matter; it’s mental. Once you get past it being cold out there, it should be straight. My mindset is the faster you make the play, the faster you get to the heaters. If you’re cold, then make a play so we can get to the heaters.”

That’s the best approach. The better you do your job, the sooner you get to the heaters.