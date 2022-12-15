Rams waive Terrell Lewis

Getty Images

The Rams have waived linebacker Terrell Lewis, the team announced Thursday.

Lewis played 11 games with three starts this season but missed the Rams’ past two games with a back injury. He has only 13 tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits this season.

Lewis played 332 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams in 2022.

The Rams made Lewis a third-round choice in 2020.

He played eight games as a rookie and 11 games last season with four starts. Lewis leaves Los Angeles with 40 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and three pass breakups.