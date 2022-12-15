Roger Goodell: Mary Jo White has not been given a timeline

Getty Images

Once upon a time, I worked for the Pittsburgh office of a very large law, international law firm. At one point, the boss of the entire operation visited. He said during a meeting with the local lawyers that the firm aspires to represent “cost-insensitive clients.”

In other words, companies with a shitload of money that will pay massive monthly invoices for a small army of lawyers who have spent the past 30 days running the meter, without batting an eye.

Mary Jo White has gotten herself a cost-incentive client. And she’s maximizing the number of monthly invoices she gets to send.

Indeed, 10 months after commencing her investigation of the Commanders, she keeps going. And going. And going.

She apparently has a license, based on Wednesday’s comments from Commissioner Roger Goodell to reporters, to keep going. And going. And going.

“Mary Jo has not been given a timeline,” Goodell said. “She’s got to do an awful lot of work on both of these investigations, and I’m not going to press her to do that. She knows that she has our full support and she’s continuing to make progress, and when she’s done she’ll let us know.”

The investigation began as a follow-up to Beth Wilkinson’s investigation, based on new and specific allegations of misconduct directed at Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. The investigation morphed into a probe regarding specific financial issues that entailed allegedly keeping customer security deposits and allegedly diverting ticket revenue from the pool that gets shared with the league.

As of last week, White still hadn’t interviewed Daniel Snyder. Will his alleged propensity to use “I don’t recall” when confronted with tough questions work on White? Will she be willing to put in writing an assessment that perhaps Snyder isn’t telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?

Most importantly, when will this end?

Six weeks ago, after the Commanders announced that a sale would be explored, some expressed concern that White’s investigation would simply die on the vine. It might do that, with White continuing to bill hours but ultimately to go nowhere, allowing the league to eventually declare all issues to be moot after Snyder sells.

That definitely could be where it’s all headed. White keeps going and going and going until Snyder is gone and the league says there’s no reason for any of this to go on.