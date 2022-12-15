Russell Wilson will be limited in Thursday practice

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 15, 2022, 2:04 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is progressing through the concussion protocol.

After Wilson didn’t practice on Wednesday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson will be a limited participant in Thursday’s session.

If Wilson isn’t cleared, then Brett Rypien would be in line to start against the Cardinals.

We’re playing it day-by-day, minute-by-minute,” Hackett said in his Thursday press conference. “We’re making sure [Wilson’s] right and we’re making sure we’re getting ‘Ryp’ ready.”

Wilson suffered his concussion when he went into the turf head first on a scramble in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Hackett also mentioned that defensive end Dre’Mont Jones is seeing a hip specialist after he suffered an injury on Sunday. He didn’t practice either on Wednesday.

Denver’s full injury report will be released later on Thursday.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Russell Wilson will be limited in Thursday practice

  2. If it wasn’t for the concussion he probably would’ve won them that game, hopefully he doesn’t regress from fear of being injured again

  3. Limited?? Dude was gurgling at the mouth on national television. He shouldn’t even be out there

  4. Please shut him down for the year. No need to play him and risk further head injuries. Start over again next year with a new staff. Fire everybody including Elway.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.