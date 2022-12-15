Russell Wilson will be limited in Thursday practice

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is progressing through the concussion protocol.

After Wilson didn’t practice on Wednesday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson will be a limited participant in Thursday’s session.

If Wilson isn’t cleared, then Brett Rypien would be in line to start against the Cardinals.

“We’re playing it day-by-day, minute-by-minute,” Hackett said in his Thursday press conference. “We’re making sure [Wilson’s] right and we’re making sure we’re getting ‘Ryp’ ready.”

Wilson suffered his concussion when he went into the turf head first on a scramble in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Hackett also mentioned that defensive end Dre’Mont Jones is seeing a hip specialist after he suffered an injury on Sunday. He didn’t practice either on Wednesday.

Denver’s full injury report will be released later on Thursday.