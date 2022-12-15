Ryan Bates, Jordan Phillips out for Bills on Saturday

Getty Images

The Bills have ruled out a pair of players for Saturday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Right guard Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will not play.

Bates injured his ankle against the Jets last Sunday and word was that the injury is not considered serious, but it’s enough to keep him out this weekend. Phillips is missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury.

Linebacker Matt Milano was out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but his knee was well enough to practice on Thursday and he did not receive an injury designation for the weekend. Neither did any of the other Bills on the active roster, so everyone but Bates and Phillips is set to play.