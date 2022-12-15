Ryan Tannehill: Everything we want is still right in front of us

Getty Images

The Titans have lost three straight games and are coming off a lopsided loss to the Jaguars that followed the firing of General Manager Jon Robinson last week.

When you take those things together, it looks like the Titans are a team heading in the wrong direction as the regular season winds down. They still have a lead in the AFC South, but there aren’t a lot of people predicting playoff success even if they should make it through the last four weeks of the year without surrendering that advantage.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is pushing back at the notion that the Titans are doomed to fall short of their goals, however. He told reporters on Wednesday that the team has avoided frustration or anger about how things have played out while “channeling that emotion into a positive way and being able to lift up the guys around you and be better this week.”

“Everything we want is still right in front of us,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “You want to get hot at the right time. This is the end of the year. This is the point where we want to start getting hot as the season finishes. We have got to start stacking things in a positive way and moving things the right direction. Ultimately, we have got to start that out by getting a win this week.”

The Titans will be in Los Angeles to face the Chargers and the home team needs a win to bolster their playoff hopes as well, so there shouldn’t be anyone holding anything back on either side come Sunday afternoon.