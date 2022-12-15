Seahawks elevate Godwin Igwebuike for Thursday night

Getty Images

Running back Godwin Igwebuike will join the Seahawks for Thursday night’s game against the 49ers.

The Seahawks announced that they have elevated Igwebuike to the active roster for the second week in a row. He will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Igwebuike returned three kickoffs for 104 yards during Seattle’s loss to the Panthers last Sunday. That was his first game action for the Seahawks, but he has also appeared in regular season games for the Lions, Buccaneers, and 49ers.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge and running back DeeJay Dallas have also returned kickoffs for the Seahawks this season. Eskridge is on injured reserve and Dallas is listed as questionable for Thursday night with an ankle injury.