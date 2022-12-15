Tennessee OL Darnell Wright headed to NFL after Orange Bowl

Getty Images

University of Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright will play in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Then, he announced Thursday, he’s headed for the NFL.

Wright declared for 2023 NFL draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility.

“Can’t thank @Vol_Football enough it’s been a hell of a time,” Wright tweeted. “To all my teammates that helped me get to this point can’t thank y’all enough and to the fans that believed in us along the way I’m happy to say I left it better than I found it #GBO”

Wright already had accepted a Senior Bowl invite.

He played right tackle this season after playing left tackle in 2021. He has not allowed a sack in his past 18 games.

Wright has made 41 career starts, 26 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard. He has played 2,680 snaps.