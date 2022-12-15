Terron Armstead, Jeff Wilson questionable for Dolphins

Posted by Josh Alper on December 15, 2022, 4:18 PM EST
NFL: NOV 27 Texans at Dolphins
Getty Images

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead returned to the lineup last Sunday, but he’s not considered a sure thing for Saturday night’s game against the Bills.

Armstead practiced for the first time this week on Thursday and he’s listed as questionable to play. Armstead has been dealing with pectoral, toe, and knee injuries, but has expressed confidence that he’ll play Saturday.

Running back Jeff Wilson also returned to practice on Thursday and joins Armstead in the questionable group. Wilson is dealing with a hip injury.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is also questionable while wide receiver River Cracraft (calf) is listed as doubtful. Safeties Eric Rowe (hamstring) and Elijah Hamilton (concussion) have been ruled out.

