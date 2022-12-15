Thursday Night Football: 49ers win NFC West with 21-13 romp over Seahawks

Posted by Charean Williams on December 15, 2022, 11:26 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

The 49ers clinched the NFC West with a 21-13 victory over the Seahawks. It’s their first division title since 2019.

The 49ers have won six in a row and are 10-4. The Seahawks have lost four of five to fall to 7-7, putting their playoff hopes in peril.

San Francisco was too much for Seattle, though the Seahawks made it interesting with Noah Fant‘s 10-yard touchdown catch with 3:35 left. The 49ers ran out the final 3:35 with a 1-yard Brock Purdy run on third down and a Jordan Mason 55-yard run to the Seattle 2-yard line.

The rookie quarterback, 2-0 as a starter since replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, handled himself admirably in one of the toughest venues in the NFL. He went 17-of-26 for 217 yards and two touchdowns, both to George Kittle, who had four catches for 93 yards.

Purdy has six touchdowns and an interception the past three games.

Christian McCaffrey had 26 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 30 yards.

The 49ers never trailed in outgaining the Seahawks 381 yards to 277.

Geno Smith was sacked three times, including once by Nick Bosa. Bosa has 15.5 sacks, matching his total from last season. He had a questionable roughing the passer penalty that negated Deommodore Lenoir‘s 37-yard interception return for a touchdown and kept the game closer than it should have been.

Smith finished 31-of-44 for 238 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Lockett caught seven passes for 68 yards and DK Metcalf had seven receptions for 55 yards.

Metcalf also had a 15-yard taunting penalty while jawing with Dre Greenlaw and a 10-yard offensive pass interference penalty that negated his 27-yard catch.

19 responses to “Thursday Night Football: 49ers win NFC West with 21-13 romp over Seahawks

  1. Everybody keeps talking about the 49ers as a SB contender however they’ve played 1 good team this season (the Chiefs) and were blown out.
    Likely one and done.

  4. Defensive coordinator for the Seahawks needs to be FIRED! Almost all players are out of position constantly.

  5. The only thing “Clara” is wearing is the NFC west crown and an undefeated record against their division opponents.

  6. Earth to Geno: “come back Geno; come back to Mother Earth.”
    Where you belong, as the last 3 games have shown…

  7. Now, what do you do? Sit the stars and get everyone else healthy- or what do Niners need for a bye? They’re a game back of Eagles. And do you put Jimmy back in or go with The Kid?

  8. Oh how things may have been different had Diggs not channeled Jaquiski Tartt and dropped that easy interception…

  10. Let’s talk about Alex Kemp’s bogus roughing the passer call that adversely affected some bettors and benefitted others. The BS must stop when the call reverses a legitimate interception which resulted in a TD score.

  15. The refs tried their best to hand it to Seattle. Niners are just too good. Bang bang.

  16. Seahawks were always phonies. Anyone paying attention knew they had one of the leagues easiest schedules in the first half. They’ll be put in their place like this often down the stretch, while the schedules not so easy.

  17. As much as I hate the 49ers the refs were clearly trying to help Seahawks make it close. That roughing the passer call was as bad as the Herbert incident. 49ers clinching tonight was inevitable the score should have been 31 to 3.

  18. Why would the 49ers ever trade all that draft capital for a QB if you could literally plug and play most QBs in this system and have success?

