Thursday Night Football: Brock Purdy officially is active

Getty Images

The 49ers will have quarterback Brock Purdy tonight. The rookie officially is active for Thursday Night Football.

Purdy’s rib/oblique injury had him questionable entering the day as he was limited on all three practice reports this week.

The 49ers’ inactives are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), receiver Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle), defensive tackle Kevin Givens (knee), cornerback Samuel Womack (concussion), safety Tarvarius Moore (knee), offensive lineman Nick Zakelj and linebacker Curtis Robinson.

Defensive lineman Kerry Hyder (ankle) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) dressed after being listed as questionable to play against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks’ inactives are running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle), running back Tony Jones Jr., offensive tackle Jake Curhan, defensive tackle Al Woods (Achilles), cornerback Tre Brown (illness) and cornerback Artie Burns.

Dallas, Woods and Brown were questionable.

The Seahawks will have running back Ken Walker III back, with Travis Homer and Godwin Igwebuike behind him. Igwebuike was elevated from the practice squad after returning three kickoffs for 104 yards during Seattle’s loss to the Panthers last Sunday.