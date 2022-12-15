Tom Brady bristles at claim he makes his own changes to gameplan

December 15, 2022
In a recent article contained direct quotes from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, as harvested after the game against the 49ers, Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle included a nonchalant observation regarding Brady’s involvement in the team’s offense.

“On the night before each game, Brady runs a separate meeting with the Bucs’ skill players during which he goes over the gameplan, makes tweaks to assignments and formations and provides a revised blueprint—one which first-year head coach Todd Bowles, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and the rest of the staff are left to discover in real time once the game begins,” Silver wrote.

Brady was asked whether the claim is true, during his normal midweek press conference.

“No,” Brady said. “I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. . . . I’m not gonna respond to every — next question.”

But this is different. It’s not some slappy with no access and no platform making a hot-take claim. It’s a long-time reporter who has covered the league for years and who spoke directly to Brady.

If a reporter personally interviews the President and then makes an assertion about something the President does, it would be very odd if the President brushes it off by saying, “Anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want.”

This isn’t “anybody.” It’s someone who spoke directly to the person about which the thing was said. It can’t credibly be brushed off as some crazy-ass, click-bait contention, the way Brady tried to do it on Thursday.

Why would Silver think that’s what Brady does, if Brady didn’t tell him? Maybe Brady thought it was off the record. Maybe Brady misspoke. Maybe Silver misunderstood.

Regardless, Silver didn’t pull that contention out of thin air and/or his rear end. So either Silver was absolutely right, or there’s a specific explanation for why Brady believes it is wrong — other than “anybody can write anything.”

10 responses to “Tom Brady bristles at claim he makes his own changes to gameplan

  2. The media likes to stir up stuff for content Silver is a nobody. I believe TB12 over him in a minute.

  4. Brady doesn’t call the plays so you’d be talking AT MOST about audible calls and most likely just what facets of the gameplan he wants to most emphasize with his guys. I’m sure every experienced QB in the league does something similar to this. Sorry, just not buying that even Tom Brady could rewrite an entire gameplan during a single meeting. And then for no discernible reason he wouldn’t tell the coaches about it? Makes no sense on any front.

  5. He and Leftwich red pen it. Everyone said that wasn’t true too. Now Arians is gone, and the offense looks like garbage.

  6. jmscooby says:
    December 15, 2022 at 4:30 pm
    You forgot to mention he had his head coach fired first…

    =============÷

    A headcoach who was only a figurehead in the first place.

  7. Recently Brady said that 90% of what he say to the medias is BS, so one must wonder what is part of the 10% and what is BS, it can be hard to tell…

  10. Brady should have retired with Gronk. It was Gronk all along that made the difference in New England and in Tampa.

