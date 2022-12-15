Trevor Lawrence returns to practice as limited participant

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence is dealing with a toe injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice.

But the toe didn’t stop him from playing — and performing well — in last week’s victory over the Titans. And Lawrence was back on the practice field Thursday.

Lawrence was limited in the session, according to Jacksonville’s practice report. That’s a good sign that all remains on track for him to play against the Cowboys on Sunday.

However, edge rusher Travon Walker was out for a second consecutive day with an ankle injury. Head coach Doug Pederson characterized Walker on Wednesday as day-to-day.

Cornerback Darious Williams (abdomen), safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), linebacker Chad Muma (ankle), and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (abdomen) were also limited in Thursday’s practice.

Safety Andrew Cisco (shoulder) was a full participant.