Trevor Lawrence says loss to Broncos “flipped a switch” in him

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named the AFC offensive player of the week after tearing up the Titans in last Sunday’s win and that performance was a far cry from the one he put up against the Broncos in Week Eight.

Lawrence threw a pair of interceptions during a 21-17 loss in London that extended Jacksonville’s losing streak to five games. It wasn’t the first bad game that Lawrence has played since entering the NFL, but he called it a turning point for him on Wednesday because he “never forgot how I felt in that locker room because I never want to feel like this anymore.”

“I’m going to start taking care of the ball. But two, I just want to be the player that I know I can be and I think that kind of flipped a switch in me,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website.

The Jaguars have gone 3-2 in their last five games and Lawrence has thrown 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception. The stretch has looked a lot more like the player everyone believed they would see when he went first overall in 2021 out of Clemson and Lawrence said that he’s still drawing motivation from those who thought he would fail to meet expectations.

“Honestly, I have a little bit more of a chip on my shoulder now just because of the last year and a half,” Lawrence said. “I don’t really forget what’s been said and what people have written. Now, you see people change their mind after a couple weeks. I don’t use that necessarily as my only fuel, but I definitely use that.”

While the Jaguars likely dug too deep a hole to make it to the postseason, Lawrence closing the season in the same groove he’s been in the last few weeks would be a nice building block for 2023 and beyond.