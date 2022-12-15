Tua Tagovailoa downplays snow in Buffalo: “It snows in Alabama”

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins and their Hawaiian quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa are preparing to play a cold and snowy game in Buffalo on Saturday night, but Tagovailoa says he isn’t concerned about the elements.

Tagovailoa, who played his college football at Alabama, said he has experienced snow before and doesn’t mind it.

“Could be snowing, could rain, I don’t know,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s a mindset thing, really, and if I’m too focused and worried about, Is it too cold? Can I grab the ball or not? Then I’m focused on the wrong things and it’ll be hard to play that way.”

After getting several questions from reporters about the Buffalo weather, Tagovailoa began to take issue with the idea that he can’t handle snow, saying that last winter he visited his brother, who plays quarterback at Maryland, and did an outdoor workout there, and that he saw snow in college, too.

“It snowed in Alabama my first year. So it snows in Alabama, guys. People don’t know that,” Tagovailoa said.

Some Bills fans who saw those comments responded on social media that if Tagovailoa thinks the snow in Alabama is comparable to the snow in Buffalo, he’s in for a rude awakening. Tagovailoa will get the opportunity to prove he can handle the snow on Saturday night.