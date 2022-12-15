Tyler Huntley clears concussion protocol

Getty Images

There is some good news for the Ravens at quarterback as they prepare to face the Browns on Saturday.

Tyler Huntley has cleared concussion protocol, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at his Friday press conference.

That puts Huntley in line to start against Cleveland, though Harbaugh did not make that announcement — deferring to the injury report that will be released later on Thursday. Lamar Jackson has not practiced all week with his knee injury and is likely to miss his second consecutive game.

Huntely spoke to the media after practice and noted that he felt fine after he was pulled from the game in Pittsburgh by a spotter.

“I don’t think I had a concussion, but definitely the protocols, they were doing their job and making sure I was safe,” Huntley said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “Clearly, I’m safe enough to play this week.”

Huntley has completed 35-of-44 passes this season for 275 yards with an interception. he has also rushed for 72 yards with a TD.

Last year, Huntley went 1-3 as a starter for the Ravens filling in for Jackson. He completed 65 percent of his throws for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four picks in seven games.