Posted by Mike Florio on December 15, 2022, 1:59 PM EST
Getty Images

When the Vikings play the Colts on Saturday, a division title will be on the line. The Vikings are favored to win the game.

If they do, it’ll be the first time the Vikings have beaten the Colts in a very long time. Twenty-five years, almost to the day.

On December 21, 1997, the Vikings beat the Colts at the Metrodome in the regular-season finale for both teams. Dennis Green and Lindy Infante were the coaches. Randy Moss and Peyton Manning had not yet entered the league.

Speaking of Manning, the loss by the Colts helped deliver the first overall pick, which they used to take the future Hall of Famer.

Jim Harbaugh, in what would be his last game with the team he nearly took to the Super Bowl two years earlier, started at quarterback for the Colts. Randall Cunningham played for the Vikings, a year before he had an MVP-caliber season after Brad Johnson suffered a Week Two broken leg.

But it was Colts backup Kelly Holcomb who helped deliver the Peyton pick for Indy. In 15 snaps that day, Holcomb turned the ball over five times — three interceptions, two fumbles.

Minnesota won, 39-28.

Since then, the Colts have beaten the Vikings five straight times. The first three were decided by three points each. The last two have been embarrassments – 34-6 in 2016 and 28-11 in 2020.

They’re meeting again two years later, based on the formula for the 17th game. If the Vikings win, they’ll be guaranteed of at least an 18th game.

5 responses to “Vikings haven’t beaten the Colts since 1997

  2. Part of me hopes Matt Ryan plays like Peyton Manning and the Vikings get crushed so that they finally remove the travesty that is Ed Donatell in time for the playoffs

  3. Vikings hate superstar QB’s from the AFC:

    Against Big Ben 2-3.
    Against Peyton Manning 0-4
    Against Tom Brady 0-6

  4. The 1998 Vikings displayed one of the biggest choke jobs ever in the NFC title game against the Falcons. Horrible.

  5. Well, I’m sure one of their moronic receivers will guarantee one in the next few days. 🤔

