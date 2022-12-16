Aidan Hutchinson, Frank Ragnow questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Lions have listed star rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

But there’s reason to believe Hutchinson will be on the field. Via Benjamin Raven of MLive.com, Hutchinson told reporters after practice, “We’re here. We’re good. I’m ready to go.”

Hutchinson missed the first two days of practice this week with an illness. He was a limited participant on Friday.

Center Frank Ragnow is also questionable with a foot injury. He was limited in practice all week.

Fullback Jason Cabinda (ankle) and cornerback Mike Hughes (illness) round out Detroit’s questionable players.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers (illness) is doubtful. Linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee) and guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) have both been ruled out.

Offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle), cornerback Will Harris (hip), and safety C.J. Moore (shoulder) all do not have an injury status and are set to play against New York.