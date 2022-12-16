Andy Reid “leaning away” from activating Mecole Hardman for Sunday

December 16, 2022
It sounds like the Chiefs are unlikely to activate receiver Mecole Hardman for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

According to multiple reporters, head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that he’s leaning away from playing Hardman in Week 15. But, Reid did add that Hardman had a good week of practice.

Hardman was placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury on Nov. 17.

Kadarius Toney may be active this weekend after missing the last few games with a hamstring injury, but the Chiefs had not yet determined that when Reid spoke.

As for Patrick Mahomes, Reid noted that there’s “no concern” about the quarterback even though he’s been listed on the injury report with a hand issue.

And defensive lineman Chris Jones missed Friday’s practice with an illness.

The Chiefs’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.

