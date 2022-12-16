Army first-round prospect Andre Carter II may have to complete military service before NFL career

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 16, 2022, 1:59 PM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 10 Army vs Navy
Getty Images

Andre Carter II is considered the best football player to come out of Army in decades, a linebacker who has the talent to be a first-round draft pick. But it may be years before he can play in the NFL.

That’s because the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed the House last week and the Senate this week, changes the current policy that allows athletes from Army, Navy and Air Force to turn pro immediately, without having to serve in active duty first.

The bill, which President Biden could sign as soon as next week, states that an “agreement by a cadet or midshipman to play professional sport constitutes a breach of service obligation.”

Typically, service academy graduates have to serve five years in active duty, and that has happened before with professional athletes. Most notably, Roger Staubach spent five years serving in the Navy before beginning his Hall of Fame career with the Cowboys. But in recent years, athletes from service academies have been given waivers to play professional sports immediately after graduation.

It’s unclear precisely how long Carter would have to serve before he could play in the NFL, but his mother, Melissa Carter, told ESPN that the family’s understanding is that Andre would have to serve two years and then could get a waiver to play, starting with the 2025 NFL season. Melissa Carter said her son wants to play in the NFL immediately.

“Here’s the thing that’s so painful,” Melissa Carter told ESPN. “You guide your son to do the right things because it’s right. And it’s really disappointing that it’s not reciprocated. This has been his goal since childhood, to go into the NFL. Every step of the way, that was on track, until we saw this article. That’s the part that’s disappointing. It’s not surprising to see so many people transfer, opt out or switch teams. When loyalty is not reciprocated, that stings.”

Andre Carter II has not spoken publicly about the matter.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Army first-round prospect Andre Carter II may have to complete military service before NFL career

  1. The military is not interested in helping its members grow and thrive as people. It simply needs them to play their part as cogs in the machine. Anyone who goes to a service academy needs to understand that part of the fine print. Once you are done with your service they won’t care a fig about you either, as evidenced by the large numbers of homeless and mentally destroyed service people who have been thrown away by the military once their service was complete.

  2. Probably too simple of a solution for a government run institution to understand, but why can’t they let him play on the agreement that since he is still government property, he has to give half of the money from his first NFL contract to the army.

  3. For recruitment purposes it’s probably better they just let him play. However no one made him sign with the military. You do have a term of service (think it’s usually 3 years.) If they really want to hold him to it that’s his obligation.

  4. I’m stunned by the moronic comments here. FFS, people.

    All due respect to his mom, but West Point does not offer kids a free college education to become football players. There are plenty of other options for that. Its a school designed to train young people to become commissioned officers and serve their country in the US Army. They accepted an appointment to the USMA that thousands of other aspiring military officers would LOVE to have received.

    Having said that, I still think the Army could reach some compromise here to let this kid play in the NFL if its a possibility. There’s definitely PR value for the Army. Maybe he could serve in the reserves during the offseason or just allow him to pay back the cost of his education.

  5. “When loyalty is not reciprocated…”

    Well, that’s the deal when you sign up. They can alter the agreement anytime, and you are obligated to comply. Sure, they ripped the rug out from under Carter, but that was always a possibility. Maybe he didn’t know it at the time, but the adults around him should have known.

  6. Here’s the thing that’s so painful,” Melissa Carter told ESPN. “You guide your son to do the right things because it’s right. And it’s really disappointing that it’s not reciprocated. This has been his goal since childhood, to go into the NFL.”
    ——————
    It might be painful but its ALL on the family. If going to the NFL was the goal and you were expecting a special waiver that’s NOT doing what’s right. Anytime you enter into a agreement that your actively hoping to get out of and expecting to get out of then you cant so your doing what’s right by agreeing to something in bad faith 🤷‍♂️ That’s not to say I dont think it could or should be deferred just that the mom cant claim they did everything right and trying to act like her son is being wronged for not keeping his commitments 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

  7. Sorry but no one should get special treatment in the service academies because you play sports. What if a student in the engineering department came up with a patent on something that could make him millions, can he forgo his obligation to pursue his dream? Of course not. This student made a deal to serve his country in return for his education. Football isn’t something that should allow you special treatment just because it is popular among the masses.

  8. Alejandro Villanueva Served his time in the military prior to going pro. I am not sure what actually is the right thing or the wrong thing to do in these situations. I understand both sides of the argument.

    If you make exceptions for football players would you do the same for baseball players that would end up in the minors?

    Other side is how many policies or procedures would change during an athlete playing career that they would have to relearn prior to serving their time at the end of the career?

    I am hoping for the best for Mr. Carter II and wish him best of luck in both of his careers.

  9. I just don’t understand why these guys can’t just play right out of college and complete their service once their playing career is over? Most guys won’t last more than a year or 2 anyway. And if there’s that one exception that has a long career then maybe it’s worth it to just let them be a great representative of their academy and draw more people to said academies

  11. “When loyalty is not reciprocated, that stings”? Loyalty? The loyalty of not yet having completed active service being rewarded with being let out of one’s obligations? That doesn’t sound like balance, it sounds like one side wanting everything and giving nothing.

    If you didn’t want military service, go to a regular school!

  12. bigs says:
    December 16, 2022 at 2:23 pm

    I just don’t understand why these guys can’t just play right out of college and complete their service once their playing career is over? Most guys won’t last more than a year or 2 anyway. And if there’s that one exception that has a long career then maybe it’s worth it to just let them be a great representative of their academy and draw more people to said academies

    ====

    Counter-point: That’s a lot of time, effort and resources put into someone who won’t then be serving, with no idea of how long it would be, if ever, before the service. And the resulting “advertising” would be representing the same – maybe not what they really want to encourage others to do.

  13. David Robinson was able to work out an agreement with the Navy to play basketball and serve in the reserves.

  15. Besides the aforementioned Roger Staubach and Villanueva, Chad Hennings played for Air Force, flew A-10’s and deployed twice for combat missions in the Persian Gulf and Turkey.

    He was drafted in the 11th round, and after fulfilling his military obligations, was a 26 year old rookie. He then won 3 rings with the Dallas Cowboys.

    Tell me again why this kid deserves special treatment?

  16. This is a change to the rule when he started at Army. Plus, for Army, isn’t the publicity better than 1 additional body in the service? For all the guys that might get to the NFL, 1000s more have the dream when they go to college. Let him play, and some of those guys might still choose a service academy for their college.

  17. Staubach was in the Navy and won the Heisman in what…’63, right? Was drafted in ’64. Didn’t start his pro career until ’69. Guess why? Military commitment.

    No outcry then, even in an age when the military could do no right in the eyes of a very vocal segment of the population.

  19. Not surprising considering all branches missed their recruitment mark this year, missed it badly at that.

  20. Anyone can walk away from a service academy after their 2nd year and before that summer starts. The ‘signing day’ for the remaining two years plus the 5 is a really big deal. He could have walked away then. The waiver was in place when he signed or maybe he wasn’t that big of a prospect at the time.
    PS: I saw this in a documentary and I just looked it up to make sure I remembered correctly.

  21. But what about the graduate who gets a chance for a management position at a good business? Why should they have to wait 5 years to start when the opportunity might not still be there? Or maybe someone wants to start a family now? Why are you going to a military academy if that’s not your chosen career?
    But wondering, do they ever get a chance to transfer or drop out? Maybe, say after 2 years, decide this isn’t what I want, transfer to another school, get out of military commitment, maybe have to agree to pay back tuition later?

  22. I was in the Army and I think they should give him the chance to play in the NFL. The early years of an NFL players career are so valuable now that not playing for years can destroy someones career and if he had to wait he wud be so old when he started his rookie deal it might be impossible to get a good second deal. I am sure when he joined the academy it was with the understanding that it wud be under the old rule where if he was good enough he wud be allowed to play in the NFL and there was no way at that time Andre or his family cud have known they were going to change it. I hope they may be able to challenge on rules he should be grandfathered in under the old rule. Also you have to take into account the fact he cud get injured in the Army causing him to not be able to ever play in the NFL at all.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.