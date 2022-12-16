Brock Purdy keeps getting it done

USA TODAY Sports

Thirteen days ago, Brock Purdy was a little-known backup quarterback. A rookie who wasn’t supposed to see the field, this year and possibly ever.

Now, Brock Purdy is the toast of the league.

Three games. Three wins. Over the Dolphins, the Buccaneers, and the Seahawks. And a division title.

While the 49ers have a stellar roster that makes it easier for any quarterback to survive if not thrive, Purdy is far more than a caretaker. He’s making throws. He’s not flinching under pressure.

And he’s showing a level of situational awareness that plenty quarterbacks with far more raw talent, pedigree, and/or experience never do.

For all the impressive things he’s done since making his debut on Sunday, December 4, the most impressive (to me) happened with 2:42 to play on Thursday night. The 49ers led, 21-13. They faced a third and one from threat own 34. If they’d failed to convert, the Seahawks would have gotten the ball back, with a chance to force overtime.

The play called for Purdy to roll out to the right. Running back Christian McCaffrey ran down the field ahead of Purdy. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu followed McCaffrey, creating an opening for Purdy to run for the first down.

Run he did, capping the one-yard gain with a brilliant, savvy slide that included Purdy sticking the ball past the sticks before his knee hit the ground.

He made it look simple. He made it look easy. It made him look like someone who isn’t a rookie.

And it shows a level of understanding of what is required in any/every given moment, along with the ability to execute it.

Time will tell whether, as more tape is generated on Purdy, defenses will come up with ways to confuse and confound him. For now, though, it seems like the 49ers have gotten something with the last pick in the 2022 draft.

Whether that may not fully counter the fateful decision to invest three first-round picks and a third-round selection in Trey Lance, it definitely helps. And Purdy may definitely give the 49ers an unexpected long-term answer at the position important position on the field.