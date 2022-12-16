Bucs rule Jamel Dean, Vita Vea out

Posted by Josh Alper on December 16, 2022
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said earlier this week that he did not expect defensive tackle Vita Vea to play against the Bengals and he officially ruled Vea out on Friday.

Bowles said at his press conference that Vea’s calf injury will sideline him this Sunday. Bowles also cast doubt on right tackle Tristan Wirfs (knee, ankle) making it on the field, but he has not been ruled out at this point.

Cornerback Jamel Dean has been ruled out, however. A toe injury will keep him out.

Linebackers Genard Avery (abdomen, oblique) and Carl Nassib (pectoral) will also miss the game. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka will be listed as questionable with a hip injury, so the Bucs may need to summon some help from the practice squad to have a full group available Sunday.

