Cameron Jordan off injury report, set to play in Week 15

Getty Images

While Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was a limited participant in the first two practices of the week with a foot injury. But after being a full participant at Friday’s session, he’s off the injury report and set to play against Atlanta on Sunday.

One of New Orleans’ best defensive players, Jordan has 5.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits in 12 games this season.

But New Orleans won’t have a pair of defensive players. Safety P.J. Williams (knee) and linebacker Zack Baun (ankle) have both been ruled out.

And it’s still unclear if cornerback Marshon Lattimore will play, as he’s questionable. Lattimore hasn’t played since suffering a lacerated kidney against the Seahawks in Week Five. But he was a limited participant in all three days of practice this week.

Linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), running back Dwayne Washington (illness), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), and safety J.T. Gray (hamstring/back) are also questionable.

Kicker Wil Lutz (illness) and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest/knee) are off the report and set to play.