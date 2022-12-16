Cardinals are “confident” that facts will show “good cause” to terminate Sean Kugler

Getty Images

When sued, either in court or via an arbitration process, employers usually say nothing. The Arizona Cardinals, subject to an arbitration proceeding filed by former offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler, have said a little more than nothing.

“As an ongoing legal matter, we are going to refrain from comment other than to say that the team is confident the process will result in a much different set of facts than those presented today and that it had good cause to terminate Mr. Kugler’s employment,” the team said in a statement.

The facts presented today come from Kugler, who insists that he didn’t grope a female security guard in Mexico City, and who calls the situation a “miscommunication” or a case of “mistaken identity.”

Because the case isn’t filed in court, it will be very difficult to obtain information about the case, including the facts that are developed before the formal hearing.