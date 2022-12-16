CeeDee Lamb on T.Y. Hilton: I’m helping him and he’s helping me

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton this week and they’re working to integrate him into their offense as quickly as possible, but the longtime Colts star may be able to benefit the team beyond any catches he might make on the field.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb talked about how Hilton is settling in with the team on Thursday and said that he’s doing all that he can to make sure that his new teammate is soaking up the offense. At the same time, he said that Hilton has using his experience in the NFL to serve as a mentor of sorts for the rest of the receiving corps.

“Today, I talked to him quite a bit more than I did [in his first practice],” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “I feel like he has to get more comfortable here and I let him know I’m available for anything he has questions about. It’s him helping me and me helping him, in a sense. Just critiquing me. . . . He’s seen the game for a while, so anything he says as far as route running or a release, anything is a positive — especially coming from him.”

The Cowboys haven’t said if Hilton will play against the Jaguars this weekend, but they may feel his impact even if he’s in street clothes.