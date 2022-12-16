Commanders list Chase Young as questionable

Getty Images

Commanders defensive end Chase Young has been back on the active roster for some time, but he has yet to play his first game since last November’s ACL tear and the team isn’t saying if he will be on the field against the Giants on Sunday night.

Young has been listed as questionable for the third straight game. Head coach Ron Rivera said that his outlook isn’t too different from the last two games when it comes to what they want to see in order to give Young the green light.

“We’re looking for that ‘cut loose,'” Rivera said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), defensive lineman Efe Obada (finger), and wide receiver Cam Sims (back) are also listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (concussion) is the only player who has been ruled out.