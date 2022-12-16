Dan Campbell: We kind of had an idea Zach Wilson would be the starter

Getty Images

The Jets may have surprised some with the announcement that Zach Wilson will be back behind center for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

But Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said his club has been preparing to face last year’s No. 2 overall pick.

“We kind of had an idea, so we’re ready,” Campbell said in his Friday press conference. “We knew he was going into the game anyway [as the No. 2 QB], so we figured they were going to play him. So, it’s really — same thing, man, it’s about being disciplined.

“We know what kind of game this will be, what they’re going to want to do offensively. So, we’ve got to play our keys, we’ve got to be disciplined. We’ve got to run, we’ve got to hit — all the things that we know here.”

With this being Wilson’s first opportunity to get back on the field since New York’s 10-3 loss against New England in Week 11, Campbell is expecting to see the best of the young quarterback.

“I’m sure he’s a competitor, like most players in this league. So, he’ll want to go out there and play well,” Campbell said. “He’s certainly talented and they’ll have a good game plan designed for him to where he can succeed and they can get it to their weapons and they can control the game and play good defense.

“So, they’re going to try and take the pressure off of him as much as possible and just let him be him. You know? Use his talents, his skills.”

The Jets have gone 5-2 in games Wilson started this year. But the quarterback has completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns and five picks, which works out to just a 72.6 passer rating. He’s also rushed for 94 yards with a TD.