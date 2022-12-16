DJ Moore questionable to face Steelers

Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore‘s practice participation took a step in the wrong direction on Friday.

Moore was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, which gave the impression that the ankle injury he picked up late in last Sunday’s win was not going to be an issue for his availability against the Steelers. Moore moved down to limited participation on Friday, however, and he is listed as questionable to face the AFC North club.

Panthers head coach Steve Wilks said at his press conference that he hopes the team will be able to make a call about Moore on Saturday.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault (shoulder) and safety Xavier Woods (ankle) are also listed as questionable. Linebacker Brandon Smith (ankle) is out.