Heavy lake effect snow in Buffalo forecast for Dolphins-Bills

Getty Images

The weather is making things interesting all over again in Buffalo.

Four weeks after a massive snowstorm forced the relocation of a Bills’ game against the Browns to Detroit, snow again looms over a home game.

A lake effect snow warning begins at 7:00 p.m. tonight and lasts until 1:00 p.m. ET. It can result in accumulations of up to one-to-two feet.

While a far cry from the six feet that hit portions of the area in November, it’s enough to be a problem, especially for people trying to get to and from the stadium.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the warning states.

It’s unclear whether the NFL would delay the game, which is scheduled to be televised exclusively by NFL Network.

The contest, in theory, could be moved to Sunday. But that’s likely the extent of the flexibility; the Bills play in Chicago the following Saturday, and the Dolphins host the Packers the next Sunday.