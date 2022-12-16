Jessie Bates named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 15

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association selected Bengals safety Jessie Bates as their Community MVP for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

Bates is being recognized for work he’s done to help single mothers in the Cincinnati area. Bates hosted his third annual Single Mom’s Initiative to treat moms and their children during the holiday season.

The event included a shopping spree, a movie night for kids while the moms enjoyed a dinner by themselves, haircuts, and tickets to last Sunday’s Bengals win over the Browns. Bates said his own childhood has inspired him to do what he can to help single mothers.

“Being named NFLPA Community MVP is an amazing accomplishment for the JB3 Single Mom’s Initiative,” Bates said. “Growing up, I saw how hard my mom worked to provide for me and my family, and I want to be able to give back to single moms who are doing the same thing for their families now.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a foundation or charity of Bates’ choice. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season along with all of the other weekly winners.