Josh Jacobs is questionable for fourth consecutive week

For the fourth consecutive week, Josh Jacobs is listed as questionable for game day. For the fourth consecutive game, Jacobs seems likely to play.

The Raiders running back has quad and right pinkie injuries that limited him in practice all week.

He has not had a full practice since Nov. 24, going on the practice report the next day with a calf injury. Jacobs had a quad injury added to the report last week.

He has played 157 of 194 offensive snaps the past three games, getting 96 touches for 567 yards and four touchdowns. Jacobs injured his pinkie finger during the Thursday Night Football loss to the Rams in Week 14.

He told reporters that he plans on playing.

The Raiders ruled out offensive guard Alex Bars (knee) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee).

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique/wrist), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip) and offensive tackle Jackson Barton (back) are questionable.

Barton is a new addition to the injury report, and he was limited Friday.