Justin Fields set to play, Chase Claypool ruled out

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, but there’s no concern about his status for Sunday.

Fields returned to practice on Thursday and he has no injury designation for this weekend’s game against the Eagles. Fields was 20-of-25 for 254 and two interceptions in last Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

While Fields is set to play, wide receiver Chase Claypool is not going to be part of the lineup. Claypool has been ruled out with a knee injury, so it will likely be a little longer before he gets to a full grasp of the team’s offense.

Tight end Trevon Wesco (calf) has also been ruled out. Tackle Larry Borom (knee) is listed as doubtful while wide receiver N'Keal Harry (back) and defensive back Kindle Vildor (ankle) carry questionable tags into the weekend.