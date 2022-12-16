Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy feels better than earlier in the week

Posted by Mike Florio on December 16, 2022, 4:12 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy fought throughout the short week before Thursday night’s win with a rib/oblique injury that had his status for the game up in the air. He played, played well, and should be able to play next weekend without incident.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that Purdy emerged from the 21-13 win in good shape.

He came out well,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “Haven’t seen today. Just talked to trainer. Came in feeling good and better than earlier in week. Got out healthy and should be a lot better going into the next game.”

That’s great news for the 49ers, who are currently on their fourth starting quarterback for the year.

Still, with only the question of the No. 2 seed versus the No. 3 seed remaining to be resolved, the 49ers need to ask themselves whether to keep the team’s key players in mothballs for one or more of the remaining three games. And Purdy quickly has become one of the team’s short-list key players.

3 responses to “Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy feels better than earlier in the week

  1. Number two seed is worth playing for, plus he needs all the pre playoff experience he can get before the big show.

  2. “who are currently on their fourth starting quarterback for the year.”

    Only 3 quarterbacks have started for the 49ers. Josh Johnson has taken snaps but has not started.

