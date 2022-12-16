Leonard Williams is questionable for Sunday Night Football

Posted by Charean Williams on December 16, 2022, 4:00 PM EST
Detroit Lions v New York Giants
Getty Images

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) is questionable for Sunday Night Football.

Williams returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing last week’s practices and game.

In nine games this season, he has 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Giants also list outside linebacker Jihad Ward (concussion), receiver/returner Richie James (concussion), tight end Daniel Bellinger (rib) and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) as questionable. James and Ward were full participants in Friday’s practice, and McCloud and Bellinger were limited.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) are ruled out of Sunday’s game.

The Giants face a deadline of Saturday to activate offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee) back to the active roster from injured reserve as his 21-day window expires. Bredeson will finish the season on injured reserve if they don’t activate him.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.