Leonard Williams is questionable for Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) is questionable for Sunday Night Football.

Williams returned to practice on a limited basis this week after missing last week’s practices and game.

In nine games this season, he has 39 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Giants also list outside linebacker Jihad Ward (concussion), receiver/returner Richie James (concussion), tight end Daniel Bellinger (rib) and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) as questionable. James and Ward were full participants in Friday’s practice, and McCloud and Bellinger were limited.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) are ruled out of Sunday’s game.

The Giants face a deadline of Saturday to activate offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee) back to the active roster from injured reserve as his 21-day window expires. Bredeson will finish the season on injured reserve if they don’t activate him.