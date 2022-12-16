Liam Coen has no update on report he’s leaving the Rams for lateral move to Kentucky

Getty Images

It’s not often that an NFL assistant coach takes a lateral move to a mid-level college program. But that’s what Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen reportedly will do, ditching the defending Super Bowl champions and coach Sean McVay for the University of Kentucky.

Coen was asked about the report on Friday, his first session with reporters since the report of his looming departure emerged.

“No update right now,” Coen said. “Biggest thing is focusing on the season. That’s the conversation that I’ll end up having with those guys at the end of the season. The biggest thing is just trying to do right by this place and finish the season off in the right way and really just that’s the main focus is getting Baker [Mayfield] going, getting these guys ready, and being there for these guys.”

It’s admirable, given that the Rams are basically playing out the string.

“Probably one or two guys hit me up about it,” Coen said regarding his response to players when asked about the report that he’s leaving. “They know that there’s always things that come out and whether I ended up doing that or not, at the end of the day, these guys are professionals. They know the deal. [I] addressed it with a few guys that [I] felt like we needed to address it with. Everybody’s really respectful of these kind of situations in this building. So, everybody’s been nothing but supportive.”

So it sounds like Coen is going. Really, if there was nothing to it, that’s what he would have said.