Mike White has fractured ribs, spoke to 10 doctors in attempt to get cleared this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 16, 2022, 1:39 PM EST
Jets quarterback Mike White will not be playing against the Lions this weekend, but it’s not for a lack of trying to find a way on the field.

White told reporters on Friday that he spoke to 10 doctors in a bid to find one that would clear him to play and came to the “frustrating” conclusion that no one would give him the green light. He conceded, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, that it was “wishful thinking” when he said earlier in the week that he had no doubt that he would be starting against Detroit.

Zach Wilson will return to the starting lineup with Joe Flacco serving as the backup.

White said that he has fractures that did not come up on initial X-rays and that he will have more scans next week to see where things stand. The Jets have a short week with a Thursday game against the Jaguars, which may not bode well for White’s chances of returning to action.

Wilson’s performance on Sunday will determine how good or bad a thing that is for the Jets.

  1. For his own future health,… no way do you see game action. He’s risking a total break and punctured lung by playing. Nope !

  2. That takes doctor shopping to a whole new level. Number one he is stupid if he ignores more than 2 or 3 and keeps looking for the 1 quack who will ok him. The Jets are stupid for being willing to get 1 out of 10 doctors to ok him. That’s why Berman calls the the Jest. They are an absolute joke. This proves it.

  3. For everybody who says “what are defensive players supposed to do” when hitting QBs or WRs, the Milano hit is exactly what defenders are supposed to do. Picture perfect hit on the QB. No flag, no fine. It is also the reason the NFL wants to protect QBs. Does anyone want to watch Zach Wilson over Mike White? I don’t, how about jet fans.

  5. I’d rather watch Zach Wilson who may be out of the NFL in a season or who may be the next Josh Allen than the guy who may be a future journeyman bridge quarterback.

  7. Can’t blame him for not wanting to give Wilson even an inch to win back to top spot. Guess it’s up to Wilson now to show NY fans, or any other “interested” parties,” he can really put his money where his mouth is.

