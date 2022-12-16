Mike White out, Zach Wilson in for Jets

Posted by Mike Florio on December 16, 2022, 10:49 AM EST
New York Jets (3) Vs. New England Patriots (10) At Gillette Stadium
Getty Images

The Jets had kept their cards suspiciously close to the vest regarding the things going on inside Mike White‘s chest.

And now the cards are on the table. White is out, and Zach Wilson is in as the starting quarterback for Sunday against the Lions.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that doctors won’t clear White for contact, after last week’s hits that put him in a hospital for precautionary tests. Thus, Wilson will make his return to action, sooner than expected.

White said Thursday there’s “no doubt” he’ll play on Sunday, downplaying his condition as “general soreness.”

Wilson had been on timeout/double-secret probation. Earlier this week, the team bumped him from No. 3 back to No. 2, putting him in line to play if White couldn’t. Coach Robert Saleh called it a coincidence.

There are no coincidences. And there will be no Mike White on Sunday. Zach Wilson is back for a critical contest, as the Jets try to avoid plunging to 7-7 after racking up a record of 7-4.

Wilson has a record of 5-2 as a starter this season. He nevertheless landed not just in the bench but out of uniform for three straight games, as he engaged in what Saleh called a “reset” of his fundamentals.

“This is going to be a great opportunity for Zach,” Saleh said.

That it will be. And he’ll have plenty of work to do to win over a locker room and a fan base that has spent the past month or so lining up behind Mike Effin’ White.

3 responses to “Mike White out, Zach Wilson in for Jets

  1. Lions by 30. I wonder how long it’ll take for the boo birds to come out. I hope Zach brings earplugs

  3. Well as much as I’d like the Jets to finish with a winning record this year it is the right decision all around.

    1) Even if the Jets feel that White is better than Wilson at the moment (and he certainly seems to be) they need 2 (probably 3) wins to have a chance at the playoffs. Losing White for the season at the beginning of the last 4 game stretch would make that highly unlikely.
    2) This is Wilson’s chance to prove he can learn and get it done. Even if he loses out but it is close in every game he plays in for the rest of the season the Jets need to know going into the draft whether he CAN be the QB they drafted him to be otherwise they are looking at a trying to find another QB in the draft.
    3) Flacco is done. He doesn’t have what it takes anymore (Father Time defeats everybody) and is gone at the end of the year.

    Win or lose out over this last stretch there is a LOT the Jets need to find out about the QBs they’ll have on the roster for next year. And even if they lose out anyone has to admit this is a better season than they were “supposed” to have and they are trending upwards.

