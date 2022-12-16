Nick Sirianni on the Micah Parsons-Jalen Hurts conversation: “We’re focused on the Bears”

USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons didn’t mean to start a “shit storm” this week. But he did.

And the Eagles are doing to best not to stir it up any more than Parsons already has.

“I think the back and forth more has been, from what I’ve seen is like — I mean, no offense, you guys are asking them about it and they’re saying, well a lot of the times I’m hearing what they are saying is we’re focused on the Bears,” coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Friday when asked about Parsons’s remarks regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts as an MVP candidate. “So, we don’t take much stock into that. Listen, our job is to get ready for the Bears and that alone. So, we’re solely focused on that. We’re solely focused on what we need to do to win this game. We’re solely focused on doing the things that we can control.

“All we can control right now is our meeting just got done; we can control that. Now we can control after this is us going out on the field and having a good practice and put ourselves in position to go 1-0. So that’s all we’re focused on.”

Sirianni has done a great job of spreading that message internally, because every player who is asked about the situation is saying basically the same thing. Sirianni downplayed the notion that the mindset originates with him.

“I think it starts with the entire organization, our captains, myself, our coaches, our leaders on this football team,” Sirianni said. “We are solely focused on how we get better today. Again, it’s a control the things you can control, so I think that’s just coming from all angles. Of course, I’m preaching it every day and I hear our players talking about it every day, so it’s from all of us.”

Maybe, on his next visit to Hot Take Town, Parsons will argue that Sirianni shouldn’t be the coach of the year. Nothing Sirianni said today, however, would undermine his case for it.