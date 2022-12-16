On Our Way Home: Chapter Twenty-three

Anthony Zych

Christmas Eve breakfast gave me plenty to think about on the drive home. When I introduced the old man and his wife to Joseph and Mark, they didn’t say who they were. Fortunately, Macy blurted out, “What are your names?” At that point, they had no choice but to come clean.

If that’s what they actually did.

I saw them glance at each other, sort of nervously but also knowingly. As if they expected to get the question eventually, and they had a plan to deal with it. But who needs a plan when asked a simple question like what do you call yourself?

“We’re the Alexanders,” she said to us. “I’m Eleanor and this is Roscoe.”

Macy laughed out loud at the sound of the old man’s name.

“Yes, it is funny,” the woman said to her. “I laughed the same way when he first told me. They used to call him Butch.”

Macy’s head jerked toward me.

“That’sth the cat’sth name!” she said. She then spun back to them, delighted in the discovery. “Our cat’sth name is Butch!”

“That’s quite a name for a cat,” the old man said. “I alway thought it was more of a dog’s name.”

“Our dog’s name is Busthter,” Macy said. “We should have named him Butch.”

“That’s a fine name, too,” the woman sense said. “Butch and Buster. I can tell you love them very much.”

“The cat is weird,” Macy said. “But Busthter is my best friend. He sleeps in my bed with me.”

We ordered a bunch of things I shouldn’t have been eating. I didn’t care. Everyone was happy. Even Mark and Joseph, too deep in their phones to join the conversation, seemed pleasant and satisfied, in their own disconnected way. The old man watched them, contentedly. I expected him to pepper them with a bunch of questions about the flat little boxes that were holding their full attention. But he seemed happy to just take it all in.

He absolutely was happy to have a plate of eggs, bacon, hash browns, and toast placed in front of him. His wife got the same. I watched them eat the food. The old man had flecks of scrambled egg on his coat (he never took the thing off), and his wife told him to brush them away. He dismissed her with a wave of the hand, but then he did as he’d been told.

After we left the table, I went to the cashier to pay the bill. I added a tip to the receipt. I glanced back at the table. I wandered over to it. I wanted to see if their food was really gone. But the table had already been cleared.

I noticed something tucked under the salt shaker. It was a hundred-dollar bill, folded in half. It looked old, like the ones they made when I was growing up.

I started to pick it up, to take look at it. I could feel eyes on me. I turned around. The cook with the piercing above his eyebrow that may or may not have been a lightning bolt was watching me. I nodded at him. He didn’t nod back. I walked away from the table.

I kept thinking about those final minutes of our Christmas Eve breakfast. I finally knew who the old man and the woman were, or at least who they claimed to be. Now, I wanted to know who that cook was. He looked so damn familiar.

Was he the guy who had sold us the tree? Was he the fake Santa working the Salvation Army kettle outside U-Sav-Plentee? Was he both of them? All of them? Was he maybe a potential client I’d once met at my office but decided not to represent? A witness from an old case? Someone who mowed our lawn or shoveled our driveway?

Or was he working for the brother-in-law of Gary Galloway? It had been only two days since the city employee who’d removed the boot from my car had made a not-so-vague threat. Did he hire this guy to follow me around, to figure out the best time to make a move?

I told myself how stupid that sounded. But how stupid was any of it? I kept seeing the old couple everywhere I went. Why was it crazy to think this other guy would be showing up in a bunch of different places, too?

I piddled around the first floor of the house that afternoon, thinking through the various possibilities while doing some of the various things that needed to be done to prepare for a small Christmas Eve dinner and a larger meal the next afternoon. The one that the Alexanders, or whoever they were, supposedly would be attending.

At first, I doubted they’d show up. Now, I wasn’t so sure. Maybe it’s because I was no longer sure about anything. Still, Macy had asked them at least five times during breakfast whether they’d be there. Every time, they said yes. The Alexanders said yes. I kept trying to think of them as the Alexanders. Part of me didn’t want to accept that was who they really were.

I didn’t have many rules that I followed, but one was to not drink alcohol before dinner, ever. By the middle of the afternoon, I found myself wanting to get a bottle of wine and begin working my way through the first half of it. I vowed to wait to crack it open once Linda began whipping together our Christmas Eve meal.

In the kitchen, I asked whether we should invite her parents for dinner. Her eyes widened.

“You always say family only for Christmas Eve dinner.”

“Well, they’re family, too.”

“That’s what I’m supposed to say,” she said, still dumbfounded by the question.

“I just feel like maybe we should.”

“They’re going to my sister’s, like always.”

“They go there every year.”

“Yes, John, they go there every year because you always say family only for Christmas Eve dinner.”

“Well, maybe I changed my mind.”

“It’s probably a little too late for that. Besides, I’m not sure I have enough food for them, too. And I’ve got the ham going for tomorrow. It’s not like we have an industrial kitchen here.”

“You could at least ask them. Even if they say no, it would be a nice gesture.”

“The nice gesture would have been to think of this before right now.”

“I’m sorry,” I said. “I should have. I’ve just been preoccupied with work.”

“You’re still preoccupied. Not with your work, but with something.”

“I’m just—I don’t know. I guess I’m confused.”

“Confused about what?”

“I don’t know. It’s been a strange few days.”

“It’s been strange for more than a few days.”

“What does that mean?”

“Let’s just get through the next couple of days. For the kids. They need that. Kids always remember the Christmases. We owe it to them to make it a good one. We can worry about everything else later.”

I didn’t like her words or the way she delivered them. I felt shadows creeping over me from every direction. Maybe my obsession with the old man, his wife, and the tree salesman/fake Santa/short-order cook had become my defense mechanism. Or maybe they were part of the problem. If it was even a problem. Maybe it was a solution. I truly didn’t know.

I truly wanted that wine. The clock in the microwave said it was five minutes past four. Close enough, I decided. We had plenty for the next day, including several bottles that were more expensive than the usual twist-off stuff we’d buy. I saw one with a label that looked interesting (and that was pretty much all I knew about wine). I began to peel the foil away from the top, so that I could screw out the cork. If I even remembered how to do it.

Linda stayed in the kitchen. I could tell she wanted to question me about choosing to pop open a bottle of wine at least ninety minutes before dinner. She didn’t. I wondered whether I wanted her to. Getting the question would at least mean she still cares.

Maybe she doesn’t. Maybe I don’t, either.

I got the cork out of the bottle without too much of a struggle. I found a wine glass big enough to hold a long, slow pour. And it got one. I picked the thing up and stuck my nose over the top of it, clueless as to what I was supposed to be smelling. But I knew that the contents would help calm me down, just enough to get through dinner and maybe beyond.

I carried the glass of wine to the TV room. I melted into the couch. I admired the tree we’d bought and trimmed and found a way to make stand in a way that was mostly vertical. I felt a little burst of pride. Not much, but just enough to distract me from whatever it was that was making me feel whatever I was feeling. I sipped the wine, letting the warmth enter my throat and my stomach and spread throughout my body.

Before too long, it was gone.

I made my way back to the kitchen for more. Once again, Linda said nothing about it. I considered chugging it straight from the bottle, if only to see whether she’d react.

Back to the TV room I went. Back to the spot where the old man and his wife had, or hadn’t, been sitting less than forty-eight hours earlier. Eating while not eating the food I’d gotten for them. I could sense the wine working. My brain relaxed. I kept thinking about the old man and his wife. About the tree-selling fake Santa fry cook. My brain felt like a box full of puzzle pieces that desperately wanted to be put together by someone who knew how to do it. That person wasn’t me.

I finished the second glass. I put it on the same table where the old man and his wife had placed empty plates that weren’t. I wondered if, when I looked back at the wine glass, it magically would be full again.

I nestled into the couch and shut my eyes. The wine did the rest. By the time sounds of dinner being prepared nudged me awake, it was dark outside. That only made the tree and the lights on it stand out more brilliantly. I felt young again. Not twentysomething young, even though those days were fading deeper and deeper into the past. I felt like a kid again. I felt like I was at home, with my father and mother and Baby Michael. I felt like I was trapped in one of those holiday scenes that seems like it will last forever. At that moment, I wanted to be.

I thought of the old man and his wife.

The old man. And his wife.

I sprang upright on the couch. It can’t be. It isn’t. I wondered whether my newly-acquired habit of vomiting without warning was the product of a brain tumor, a tumor that also was causing me to hallucinate. With hallucinations so convincing that I had hallucinated my way into thinking Macy had joined me in my delusion.

But the boys had finally seen them. They were a couple from church. A couple Macy hadn’t seen in church. Maybe they’d be at midnight mass. Maybe Linda could serve as the ultimate arbiter of who in the hell these people were and why in the hell they kept showing up.

I heard Linda mumbling about something in the kitchen. It was my cue to get up and offer to help.

We didn’t go for the full-blown seven-fishes Italian feast. She fried cod in a pan on the stove (we all would be stinking of it at church) and made a simple concoction of elbow macaroni and white Northern beans tossed in garlic and onions sautéed in olive oil. My mom used to make it every Friday. My dad hated it. It reminded him of the cheap food they ate when he was barefoot young and dirt poor.

Still not entirely awake, I stumbled into the kitchen. I steadied myself against the surface of the island.

“I can remember when you used to be able to drink a lot more than that before passing out,” she said.

“I didn’t pass out.”

“Sure you didn’t.”

“What can I do to help?”

“I need to check the ham.”

“OK,” I said, not quite sure what I would actually be doing to make that happen.

“You can pull it out of the oven and put the pan on top of the stove,” she said.

“I can do that,” I said nodding. I opened the door to the oven. It smelled a lot better than her pork chops.

“I’d use oven mitts, if I were you,” she said.

“I may be stupid,” I said, “but I ain’t dumb.” She didn’t respond at all to what had been one of my sayings from our early years together.

I pulled open a couple of drawers until I found the thick mittens. I put them on and held my hands in the air like a doctor who’d been scrubbed and prepared for surgery.

“I’m ready to operate,” I said.

Again she didn’t respond.

“Just don’t drop it,” she said. “And be careful. It’s heavier than it looks.”

I grabbed the pan. I lifted it by the handles and placed it on the stove, over a front burner that wasn’t occupied. Was it too close to the edge of the stove? In hindsight, I guess it was. I guess that’s one of the reasons why they call it hindsight.

I inhaled the aroma. It needed more time to cook, but it was nearly close enough to make me want to grab a knife and slice away a chunk of it.

“Don’t think about it,” Linda said.

“Don’t think about what?”

“Don’t think about what you’re thinking about. I know that look on your face. That ham is for tomorrow. You can have all you want then.”

“That makes me want it even more right now.”

Macy appeared in the kitchen.

“I sthmell ham. It sthmells so good. Can I have some please?”

“No Macy,” Linda said.

“I sthaid please.”

“You always need to say please,” Linda replied, “but saying please doesn’t always work.”

Macy scrunched her nose.

“Why can’t we have ham tonight? I don’t like fish.”

“You like fish,” I said to her.

“Not as much as I like ham.”

“You’ll turn into a little ham if you eat too much of it,” Linda said.

“Don’t say that,” I said. “You’ll give her a complex.”

“What’sth a complexth? I want one.”

“No, you don’t.”

“Do you have one, Daddy?”

“I’ve got a few. You’ll end up with one of them eventually.”

“I want one now,” Macy said.

“Maybe Santa will bring you one,” Linda said.

I shook my head at that. Linda liked to try to be funny sometimes, but that just seemed like an odd thing to say. I took off the oven mitts and moved around the island. Linda had said she needed to take a look at the ham. I wanted to give her plenty of room to do whatever she needed to do before I put the thing back in the oven.

“What time does Sthanta get here? Will he come when we’re at church?”

“He’ll wait until after we get home and go to bed.”

“But what if he comes to our neighborhood before then?”

“He won’t,” I said.

“But what if he does?”

“He won’t, Macy,” Linda said. “You just have to accept that.”

I wondered whether this would be the last year for Macy. She was asking too many questions. Figuring out too many holes in the logic. I was both proud and dismayed. Unless we were going to have another kid, and the chances of that fell somewhere between slim and none, it was all about to end. Maybe that was good. I’d never felt comfortable lying about the one thing that served as the centerpiece of a child’s existence.

I still remembered figuring it all out when I was six years old. At the time, I didn’t care. As long as I was able to open a bunch of presents on Christmas morning, it didn’t matter where they came from. If anything, understanding how it all really worked eliminated the middleman, stripped away the mystery. I knew my audience, when it came to putting together my annual list of coveted toys and whatnot. It also wiped out the fear of being under twenty-four-hour secret surveillance.

Still, it was a breach of trust. If they weren’t being honest about that, what else were they lying about? What else were they hiding from me? What else did they spend so much time trying to get me to accept as the truth when it was anything but?

“Earth to Daddy,” Macy said.

“Sorry, Honey. I’ve just got a lot on my mind.”

“It’s Christhtmasth Eve,” she said.

“Yes, it is.” I stepped forward to hug her. I held her tight. So tight that I didn’t notice what was about to happen next.

