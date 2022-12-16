Pete Carroll “very optimistic” Tyler Lockett will be back quickly

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett broke his finger in Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers and word on Friday was that he may only miss one game because of the injury.

Head coach Pete Carroll didn’t put any exact timeline on things during a Friday press conference, but he did confirm that the outlook is a fairly positive one for Lockett. The wideout will have surgery to address the injury and the current feeling is that it will not be long before Lockett will return to action.

“Very optimistic review this morning from the docs that he’s got a chance to get back quickly, and we’ll see if it can happen . . . If there’s any way possible, he’ll do it, he’ll figure it out,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

The Seahawks play the Chiefs on Christmas Eve and then close the season with home games against the Jets and Rams.